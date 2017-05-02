85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Causeway Bridge toll increases

1 hour 41 minutes 10 seconds ago May 02, 2017 May 2, 2017 Tuesday, May 02 2017 May 02, 2017 3:06 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Starting Saturday, May 6, crossing the Causeway Bridge from the northbound side to the southbound side will cost you $5.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the total is up $2 from the previous $3 charge. If you use a toll tag, your charge is now $3 per trip, which is up $1. Tolls are only collected traveling from the northshore.

The increase comes as Causeway officials plan to fund what they call 'critical safety improvements' on the bridge, including safety bays and improved railings.

The Causeway Commission voted for the higher tolls at a meeting last August. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days