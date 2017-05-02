Report: Causeway Bridge toll increases

NEW ORLEANS - Starting Saturday, May 6, crossing the Causeway Bridge from the northbound side to the southbound side will cost you $5.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the total is up $2 from the previous $3 charge. If you use a toll tag, your charge is now $3 per trip, which is up $1. Tolls are only collected traveling from the northshore.



The increase comes as Causeway officials plan to fund what they call 'critical safety improvements' on the bridge, including safety bays and improved railings.



The Causeway Commission voted for the higher tolls at a meeting last August.