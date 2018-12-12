Report: Case dismissed against 13-year-old in deadly shooting; other teens to be tried as adults

BATON ROUGE - Charges have been dropped for one of three juveniles arrested in the murder of a 32-year-old man in August.

The three suspects, ages 13, 15 and 16, were arrested in September in the deadly shooting of Spencer Hebert. He was shot outside a seafood restaurant on N. Foster Drive Aug. 11 during an alleged drug deal.

The Advocate reports the charges against 13-year-old, who remains unidentified, were dropped Wednesday. Surveillance video reportedly showed the boy along with the other two teens, Gregory Howard and Tayon Jackson, walking to the scene of the shooting just moments earlier. The 13-year-old's attorney argued that the video did not show the actual shooting, and thus it was simply "guilt by association".

Despite the charges being dropped against the third teen, Howard and Jackson are still expected to be tried as adults for murder.

The 13-year-old was previously being held in juvenile detention on a $100,000 bond.