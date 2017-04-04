86°
Report: car crashes into canal after officer involved shooting in Jefferson Parish

1 hour 9 minutes 48 seconds ago April 04, 2017 Apr 4, 2017 Tuesday, April 04 2017 April 04, 2017 3:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: WWLTV

TERRYTOWN – Deputies say a car crashed into a ditch after fleeing the scene of an officer involved shooting in Jefferson Parish, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the crash happened on Wright and Cedarwood avenues. JPSO said deputies felt threatened by two men in a Honda Accord parked at a gas station with weapons in the car.

WWLTV reports that the driver of the car, Ryan Jackson, was shot in the upper back and arm. Jackson was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

