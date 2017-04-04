86°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: car crashes into canal after officer involved shooting in Jefferson Parish
TERRYTOWN – Deputies say a car crashed into a ditch after fleeing the scene of an officer involved shooting in Jefferson Parish, local media reports.
According to WWLTV, the crash happened on Wright and Cedarwood avenues. JPSO said deputies felt threatened by two men in a Honda Accord parked at a gas station with weapons in the car.
WWLTV reports that the driver of the car, Ryan Jackson, was shot in the upper back and arm. Jackson was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two wanted for mugging man at Geismar home
-
Student teams battle in LSU's first 'Bengal Bot Brawl'
-
WATCH: Utility worker saves man who fell onto NYC subway tracks
-
Baton Rouge residents discuss neighborhood crime
-
Mayor of Central making emergency plan to clean ditches, culverts, drainage canals