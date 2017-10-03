Latest Weather Blog
Report: Bride's Cake ice cream is back, but only in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Blue Bell has announced the return of one of its most sought-after flavors. Bride's Cake ice cream is making its return, exclusively in Louisiana.
The company told WWL there should be enough to satiate the whole state, which went into a frenzy when the flavor debuted in May for a limited run.
“We listened to our consumers and brought back the Bride’s Cake flavor back a lot sooner than we thought,” said Ron Davis, branch manager of New Orleans’ Blue Bell distribution center. “We were able to order enough ingredients and supplies to be able to produce it for quite a long time in the Louisiana market.”
The first run of the flavor was reportedly planned to last three months, but original supplies disappeared in four weeks.
Davis went on to say that Blue Bell hopes to keep Bride's Cake as a permanent flavor in Louisiana.
