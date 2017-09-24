Report: Brees, Payton displeased with President Trump's statements on players' protests

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Quarterback Drew Brees weighed in on controversial NFL protests Sunday after players from several teams knelt during the national anthem.

At a rally in Alabama Friday night, President Donald Trump had choice words for players who chose to protest the national anthem.

"Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!" President Trump said during the rally.

The controversy continued into Sunday, as a number of players chose to either kneel or lock arms during the anthem.

According to WWL, both Payton and Brees were quick to give their opinions on the subject during Sunday's post-game conference.

The Saints coach said he was proud of everyone of those guys who chose to sit on the bench during the anthem. But he was a little less than impressed by the comments of President Trump, adding that he was disappointed by the way Trump handled the protest.

"I think we need a little more wisdom in that office and that's being a little blunt, but that is how I feel," Payton said. "I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room and it seems like every time he is opening his mouth, it's something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together."

Meanwhile, Brees said he respected protests and thought the players were justified in their actions.

"Do I think there is inequality in this country? Yes, I do. Do I think there is racism? Yes, I do. I think there is inequality for women, for women in the workplace. I think there is inequality for people of color, for minorities, for immigrants," Brees said.

But, Brees added that he personally believes the national anthem is a time to show respect.

“The standing for the national anthem and looking at the flag with your hand over your heart is a unifying thing that should bring us all together and say, 'You know what? I know that things are not the way they should be but we will continue to work and strive and make things better,” Brees said.

Brees ended is statement saying all opinions start with respect.