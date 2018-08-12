Report: Body of Ponchatoula man recovered from Lake Pontchartrain

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A single fatal boating incident claimed the life of a 66-year-old Ponchatoula man Saturday on Lake Pontchartrain.

According to ActionNews17.com, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating after being called to an unmanned 17-foot aluminum vessel in Lake Pontchartrain around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The body of Milton B. Gomez, 66, of Ponchatoula, was recovered around 7:15 p.m. about a mile from where the Tangipahoa River feeds into Lake Pontchartrain.

LDWF agents, along with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard, participated in the search.

It is unknown how Gomez entered the water at this time. His body was discovered without a personal flotation device, according to LDWF, who will lead the investigation. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office will determine Gomez's official cause of death.

The body of another boater was also recovered from the Atchafalaya Basin on Sunday.