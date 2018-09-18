Report: Black people in La. more likely to be arrested for pot possession

96°
Tuesday, September 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A report on racial profiling says black people in Louisiana are nearly three times as likely as whites to be arrested on a marijuana possession charge.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Southern Poverty Law Center has found that black people in the state are 2.9 times more likely to be arrested for pot possession, even though a 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported black and white people use marijuana "at similar rates." The center is a nonprofit that advocates for equal justice and opportunity.

The organization's report was published Tuesday and its analysis of marijuana possession arrests is based on 2016 FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data. The report says Baton Rouge police had the highest disparity, as black people there were six times more likely to be arrested.

