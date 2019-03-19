Report: Benson buys Bluebonnet-Burbank land in Baton Rouge

53°
Tuesday, March 19 2019
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

BATON ROUGE - Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has reportedly purchased more than two acres of land near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive.

The Advocate reports GMB Properties Bluebonnet LLC, which lists the New Orleans businesswoman as an officer and shares an address with the Saints' Metairie offices, bought the land from Pearson Burbank LLC Tuesday.

Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller, said a new Ochsner facility is planned for the plot of land. The Bensons have historically had a relationship with Ochsner, including a $5 million donation to start the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner’s location in Jefferson.

Ochsner told the Advocate it had no further information to share on the development at this time.

