Report: Baton Rouge's Galatoire's Bistro is closing

BATON ROUGE - Galatoire’s Bistro is closing.

The Advocate reported Friday afternoon, the restaurant on Perkins Road is shutting down and the site will be redeveloped.

The Advocate is owned by the same Louisiana businessman, John Georges, who owns Galatoire’s, a famous New Orleans eatery.

The owners of WBRZ sold The Advocate to Georges previously.

According to reports, the soon-to-be former Baton Rouge Galatoire’s location will become Perkins Provisions.

“Galatoire’s Bistro was approached recently with an offer from a restaurant group to buy out our lease. While it was a difficult decision, we thought the timing was right. This is a great location for the type of exciting experience this new group will deliver,” Melvin Rodrigue, CEO and president of Galatoire’s family of restaurants, told the newspaper.

Galatoire’s had originally opened a Baton Rouge location in 2005 but closed it in 2011.

The Perkins Road location opened in 2013.

