Report: Baton Rouge mail carriers fired amid federal investigation into dumped, undelivered mail

BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Postal Service is investigating a number of problems reported at a local post office, including allegations that employees have thrown out residents' mail.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the problems stem from the office on Bennington Avenue. There, investigators believe workers have tossed out or failed to deliver stacks of mail.

Representative Garret Graves told the Business Report that the USPS headquarters in Washington D.C., as well as the regional office in Florida which oversees the Baton Rouge area, are both involved in the investigation.

Graves added that mail carriers will begin seven-day delivery service this week to make up for weeks of problems. The post office covered areas around the LSU lakes, Southdowns, Kenilworth and University Gardens, where some didn't receive any mail at all last week.

Several employees have been fired as a result of the investigation, but it's unclear at this time whether it will result in criminal charges.