Report: Baby Cakes leaving New Orleans, heading to Kansas
NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Baby Cakes, a minor league baseball team based in the Crescent City, is moving north in 2021.
According to WWL, the team will move to Wichita when its lease in Metairie is up in about three years.
"We don't expect to keep the name Baby Cakes," Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell joked with the media.
Sources also told WWL that a group of New Orleans investors hopes to have a AA Minor League team in the Southern League by the time the Baby Cakes leave.
