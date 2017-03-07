Report: Audubon Zoo gorilla throws wooden block at pregnant visitor

NEW ORLEANS – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans is investigating after a gorilla reportedly threw an object into a crowd of visitors over the weekend, local media reports.

According to a WWLTV report, Praline, one of the zoo’s three gorillas, tossed a block of wood into a crowd during the zoo’s Soul Festival. The block of wood struck a pregnant woman, sending her to the hospital.

“Everyone started scattering, like running, so I tried to cover my face, then as I was turning around, the thing just hit my head,” Sylvia Cressy said. She is six months pregnant.

Audubon Zoo officials tell WWLTV that the block of wood was an “enrichment tool” full of honey and treats used for the gorillas.

"When it hit me, I kind of blanked out," Cressy said. "It really took the wind out of me and I fell on my belly. As I regained consciousness, I was just worried about my baby."

Cressy said she spent six hours in two different hospitals as doctors checked on her. She said she is not happy with the level of attention she received at the zoo.

“Our animals play with our enrichment activities and they don’t intend to throw anything at anyone,” Chimene Grant, the zoo’s Vice President of Marketing, said.

