Report: Armored truck worker fatally shot near bank in Mid-City New Orleans

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – An armored truck worker was fatally shot near a back in Mid-City New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the Campus Federal Bank near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street, WWL reports.

The truck worker suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to NOPD.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who knows any information about the incident.

According to WWL, the last time an armored truck worker was fatally shot in New Orleans was four years ago while he was unloading money outside of a Chase bank during daylight hours.