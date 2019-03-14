Report: Amazon removes books that promoted 'cures' for autism

Amazon has removed books from its site that promoted "cures" for autism.

According to ABC News, Amazon is the latest major company to try to limit the amount of misinformation related to autism and the "bogus notion" that it's caused by vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder only medications that help some people function better. Officials also said there is no link between vaccines and autism.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the books were no longer available but didn't answer any additional questions, ABC reports. Last week Facebook announced it would hide groups that spread misinformation about vaccines causing autism from search results.