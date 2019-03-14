75°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Amazon removes books that promoted 'cures' for autism
Amazon has removed books from its site that promoted "cures" for autism.
According to ABC News, Amazon is the latest major company to try to limit the amount of misinformation related to autism and the "bogus notion" that it's caused by vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder only medications that help some people function better. Officials also said there is no link between vaccines and autism.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the books were no longer available but didn't answer any additional questions, ABC reports. Last week Facebook announced it would hide groups that spread misinformation about vaccines causing autism from search results.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meeting: Changes to flood zone maps in Ascension could mean higher flood...
-
Crews called to Wednesday apartment fire on Azalea Park Ave.
-
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opiod addicts, state investigating
-
Crews battling beaver dams to fix drainage problems in Central
-
Officials: Comite diversion project on track for 2021 completion