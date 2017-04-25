Report: Adrian Peterson says he will sign with the Saints

Adrian Peterson says he is signing with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reports.

According to ESPN, he plans to sign a two-year-deal that is a one-year-deal plus a one-year-option.

ESPN talent Josina Anderson tweeted out a statement on Tuesday shortly before 5 a.m. that Peterson reportedly gave her.

"I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," the statement reads. "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit."

RB Adrian Peterson's statement to me on the #Saints: “I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints. I’m (cont) https://t.co/ti4UlXxPMF — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017

Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP, spent his first 10 seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and ranks 16th in NFL history with 11,747 rushing yards. He became a free agent when the Vikings decided not to pick up their $18 million option on him. He played in college at the University of Oklahoma.

