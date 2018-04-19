Report: 911 operator sentenced for hanging up on emergency calls

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - A former 911 operator in Texas has been sentenced to 18 months probation and community service for hanging up on emergency calls.

According to a report from KTRK, investigators found that 44-year-old Crenshanda Williams would systematically hang up on callers who were trying to report emergencies. She was found guilty of interfering with emergency telephone calls Thursday.

In 2016, Jim Moten told authorities he called 911 after witnessing two vehicles speeding down a highway. Seconds into his call, it appeared that it was dropped. Court documents said Williams was the 911 operator that took Moten's call.

Those documents say she hung up the call before he could finish explaining and said, "Ain't nobody got time for this. For real."

An investigation revealed Williams had an abnormally large number of "short calls" lasting no more than 20 seconds, with thousands reportedly recorded from Oct. 2015 through March 2016.

In addition to the community service and probation, Williams was also ordered to attend a decision-making class and write a letter of apology.