56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: 8-year-old dies after being shot with BB gun

9 hours 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, January 09 2018 Jan 9, 2018 January 09, 2018 2:45 PM January 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WANE

GRABILL, Ind. - An 8-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the head with a BB gun has died, according to a report from WANE.

Authorities say Deborah Kay Schwartz of Grabill died at a local hospital after her 6-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the eye inside their home Thursday. 

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county’s first homicide of 2018. 

The incident is still under invesigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days