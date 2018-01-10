Report: 8-year-old dies after being shot with BB gun

Photo: WANE

GRABILL, Ind. - An 8-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the head with a BB gun has died, according to a report from WANE.

Authorities say Deborah Kay Schwartz of Grabill died at a local hospital after her 6-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the eye inside their home Thursday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county’s first homicide of 2018.

The incident is still under invesigation.