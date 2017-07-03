Latest Weather Blog
Report: 7-year-old hurt in triple shooting on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – Parts of I-10 East were closed as police investigated a shooting which involved three victims, including a child, Sunday afternoon.
According to a report from WWL, New Orleans Police were called to the scene near Read Boulevard around 5:22 p.m. in regards to an aggravated battery shooting in the area. Police later learned that the victims had traveled to a home in the 7100 block of Barrington Court.
Investigators say a man, woman and child were traveling on I-10 when a vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and a 7-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police say the victim's vehicle then traveled off the road and through fencing, then continued on a service road to the Barrington Court home.
EMS transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment.
NOPD are currently gathering evidence and information to identify a motive as well as those responsible for the shooting.
According to WWL, Sunday's shooting is the latest of several recent cases of gun violence on I-10 in New Orleans. Last month, a Mississippi family claimed someone shot at their car while driving on I-10 East toward Slidell. Before that incident, a crime analyst reported there have been 19 shooting on I-10 in New Orleans since the start of 2016.
