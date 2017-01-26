Report: 6 reporters among 230 people charged in DC protests

(Photo source: The Guardian)

WASHINGTON - A newspaper is reporting that six people working as journalists were among the group of 230 people arrested in Washington after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking windows in Washington on Inauguration Day.



The Associated Press had reported Sunday that lawyers said some innocent observers, including two journalists, were improperly swept up in the arrests. A report in The Guardian says four others arrested are also journalists. It names documentary producer Jack Keller and three independent journalists: Matt Hopard, Shay Horse and Aaron Cantu.



Cantu's attorney Grandison Hill told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cantu was working as a journalist when arrested.



Horse identifies himself as an independent photojournalist on Twitter. His lawyer, who is also listed as representing Hopard, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.