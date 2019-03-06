Report: 3 people, 2 of them children, found dead inside suburban New Orleans home

Photo: WWL

TERRYTOWN - Three people, including a pair of young children are reportedly dead and two more are seriously hurt after an apparent homicide in Jefferson Parish Wednesday morning.

A man identifying himself as victims' grandfather told WWL three children were inside the home at the time, ages 8, 9 and 10. He added that the two in the hospital were his daughter and granddaughter.

Spoke with father and grandfather of victims in incident in 900 block of West Monterey Court. He says he can’t believe what happened. Says the original plan today was to go and ride horses @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/hWtDb8vnEe — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) March 6, 2019

Sheriff's deputies were called to the home on Monterey Court in Terrytown around 7 a.m. Wednesday. There, deputies found five people inside, including the three dead.

"The causes of their death and manners of their deaths are currently under investigation," JPSO Cpt. Jason Rivarde told WWL. "This is the beginning of what's probably going to be a lengthy investigation."

Rivarde said the victims suffered visible "physical injuries," but the cause of death was not immediately released.

Detectives are still working to discover how events unraveled and who called 911.

A vehicle was seen being towed away from the scene.