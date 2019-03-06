57°
Report: 3 people, 2 of them children, found dead inside suburban New Orleans home

Wednesday, March 06 2019
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

TERRYTOWN - Three people, including a pair of young children are reportedly dead and two more are seriously hurt after an apparent homicide in Jefferson Parish Wednesday morning.

A man identifying himself as victims' grandfather told WWL three children were inside the home at the time, ages 8, 9 and 10. He added that the two in the hospital were his daughter and granddaughter.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the home on Monterey Court in Terrytown around 7 a.m. Wednesday. There, deputies found five people inside, including the three dead.

"The causes of their death and manners of their deaths are currently under investigation," JPSO Cpt. Jason Rivarde told WWL. "This is the beginning of what's probably going to be a lengthy investigation."

Rivarde said the victims suffered visible "physical injuries," but the cause of death was not immediately released.

Detectives are still working to discover how events unraveled and who called 911.

A vehicle was seen being towed away from the scene.

