Report: 27 unexpected tornados hit Iowa
IOWA-The state of Iowa is left heartbroken after 27 unexpected tornados ripped through the state Thursday night.
A report from KCCI says the twisters left people injured, buildings flattened and cars overturned in 3 cities, Marshalltown, Pella, and Bondurant.
"Devastated to see the destruction from today's severe storms & tornadoes, Praying for all Iowans impacted & for the emergency management crews responding tonight," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds tweeted.
Reynolds also said in a tweet that she will be touring the damaged cities today as they begin clean-up efforts.
Gov. Reynolds & @IALtGov, along with @IowaHSEMD, will tour damage in @CityofBondurant, at @VermeerAg in @CityofPella and in Marshalltown today. #iagov https://t.co/bwCczRDpXm— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 20, 2018