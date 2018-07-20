Report: 27 unexpected tornados hit Iowa

94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, July 20 2018
Source: KCCI
By: Nadeen Abusada

IOWA-The state of Iowa is left heartbroken after 27 unexpected tornados ripped through the state Thursday night.

A report from KCCI says the twisters left people injured, buildings flattened and cars overturned in 3 cities, Marshalltown, Pella, and Bondurant.

"Devastated to see the destruction from today's severe storms & tornadoes, Praying for all Iowans impacted & for the emergency management crews responding tonight,"  Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds tweeted.

Reynolds also said in a tweet that she will be touring the damaged cities today as they begin clean-up efforts.

