Report: 2-year-old dies after choking at New Orleans preschool center

Photo: Google Earth

NEW ORLEANS - A toddler has died after choking during lunch at a Louisiana preschool center Thursday.

According to a report from WWL, a release from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary confirmed the young girl's death.

The report says 2-year-old Isabella Magee was having lunch around noon when she began choking. Members of the preschool staff and emergency responders reportedly tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.

“Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness in the loss of one so young," NOBTS President Chuck Kelley said in a statement. "May all of us join together in praying for God’s grace, comfort, and strength to minister to this family and all of those affected by this tragic loss.”

According to the seminary, 76 children are currently enrolled at the NOBTS preschool.