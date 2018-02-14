Report: 2 dead, at least 6 injured in 3 Mardi Gras Day shootings in New Orleans

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Over the course of Mardi Gras Day, New Orleans Police responded to three separate shootings that involved at least eight victims.

Police say an altercation between several people ended in a double shooting near a New Orleans parade route on Mardi Gras Day.

According to a report from the New Orleans Advocate, two men were shot around 3:30 p.m. near the corner of Union and Carondelet Streets. It's about a block from the city's route where krewes like Rex and Zulu roll down St. Charles Avenue.

The report says one victim was struck in the head and is in critical condition. The second victim was hit in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police told the Advocate a fight amongst 10-12 people proceeded the shooting. The shooter reportedly fled the scene, evading officers.

Crowds in the area scrambled for cover after the shots rang out, however no other injuries have been reported.

A second shooting was reported a short distance away, less than an hour later.

A man was reportedly shot twice near Second Street and St. Charles Avenue just after 4 p.m. and transported to a hospital, according to another report. His condition was not disclosed.

Police at the scene again attributed the gunfire to a fight that got out of hand.

The suspected shooter escaped, however a person connected to the fight has been detained.

A third shooting took place Tuesday night in the Lower 9th Ward. According to the New Orleans Advocate, two people were killed and as many as three others are injured.