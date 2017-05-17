Report: 2 arrested after former P.G.T. Beauregard monument site vandalized

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – Two people were arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly vandalizing the base of the former site of the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in New Orleans, WWL reports.

Police arrested 57-year-old Michael Kimball and 31-year-old Christopher Kimball on charges of criminal damage to historic buildings or landmarks by defacing with graffiti.

The words spray painted on the base said, "Gen. Beauregard CSA."

The statue was taken down Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The monument is the third of four Confederate monuments to be removed in New Orleans.