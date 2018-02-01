Report: $18M I-10 construction project beginning April 1

Photo: KATC

ST. MARTIN - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced an upcoming highway project with major impacts to St. Martin and Iberville Parishes.

According to the DOTD, starting April 1, construction on I-10 will stretch from LA 347 to LA 77. KATC reports that the $18 million project will include cleaning, painting and repairing concrete and metal bridge structures.

The work is expected to take place 24 hours a day with isolated lane closures throughout the project and 15-minute intervals during the day for unloading and loading equipment.

Officials say there will also be intermittent single lane closures on Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. and Sundays from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

KATC reports that the road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. DOTD suggests US 190 as an alternate route.

The estimated project completion date is June 2019.