Report: 14-year-old Texas girl electrocuted after phone falls in bathtub

Image via KTRK

LOVINGTON – The family of a 14-year-old girl says that she was electrocuted when her cellphone, that was plugged into its charger, fell into a bathtub while she was in it.

The teen, Madison Coe, of Lubbock, Texas, died on Sunday at her father's home in Lovington, New Mexico, KTRK reports.

The teen's mother and grandmother say that Coe either plugged the cellphone charger in or grabbed her phone when it was already plugged into a bathroom outlet.

"There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that's what had happened," Donna O'Guinn, Coe's grandmother, said.

The family has turned to Facebook to inform others of the dangers involving electrical appliances that are not waterproof. A memorial fund has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.