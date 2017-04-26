Report: 13 ULL football players bond out of jail after theft arrests

Image via KATC

LAFAYETTE - Thirteen University of Lafayette football players are suspended indefinitely after being arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft Tuesday night, local media reports.

According to KATC, surveillance video shows the 13 players went to a dorm room on April 5 and stole $2,400 worth of a student's belongings. Police say the players surrendered after warrants for their arrests were issued.

The players are Matthew Barnes, Joe Dillon, Robert Hunt, Denarius Howard, Jarvis Jeffries, LaDarrius Kidd, Terik Miller, Damar'ren Mitchell, Trey Ragas, Simeon Thomas, Levarious Varnado, D'Aquin Withrow and Jordan Wright. KATC reports that all 13 have bonded out of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Earlier this spring, another football player, Artez Williams, was kicked off the team after being charged with second-degree rape in connection with an incident that happened in a dorm, according to KATC.