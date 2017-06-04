Latest Weather Blog
Report: 13 people shot in New Orleans Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - Officials say 13 people were shot in a 24-hour period in New Orleans Saturday in what is being called the city's most violent day so far in 2017.
According to a report from WWL-TV, two victims died early Saturday morning, with a third death announced during a press conference with Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were wounded at the following locations:
- 3700 block of Tulane Avenue, five victims
- 2200 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, one victim
- 2100 block of South Liberty Street, one victim
- 6600 block of Foch Road, four victims
- 2900 block of Upperline Street, two victims
Saturday’s shootings bring to 703 the number of people shot in New Orleans during the last 365 days, according to WWL.
In comparison, Saturday’s numbers are the per capita equivalent of 90 people shot in a day in Chicago.
