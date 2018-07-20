REPORT: 13 dead in Missouri boat accident

UPDATE: State Highway Patrol says two more bodies have been found in a Missouri duck boat accident, taking the death toll to 13.

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says seven people have been hospitalized and five others remain missing. He says divers have ended their search of Table Rock Lake in Branson for the night.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that investigators will arrive on the scene Friday morning. Rader says stormy weather is believed to be what caused the Ride the Ducks boat to capsize Thursday night. National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Lindenberg says the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. He says winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph.

Branson is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City and is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists looking for entertainment ranging from theme parks to live music.