Report: 12 hurt after car crashes into crowd at Gulf Shores parade

2 hours 55 minutes 53 seconds ago February 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 Tuesday, February 28 2017 February 28, 2017 10:46 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: WKRG

GULF SHORES – At least 12 high school students were hurt after an SUV crashed into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores Tuesday, local media reports.

According to WHNT, three students were critically hurt. All 12 victims were transported to a local hospital.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” city officials told WKRG.

Police say the driver is an older man, in his 70s. They say all signs point to this being a terrible accident.

Officials made the call to cancel the parade as police investigate the incident. 

Read more at WHNT.com

The incident in Gulf Shores comes just days after a drunk driver crashed into a crowd of people watching the Endymion parade in New Orleans Saturday. New Orleans Police say 21 people were hurt and the driver of the car was arrested.

