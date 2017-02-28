Report: 11 hurt after car crashes into crowd at Gulf Shores parade

Image: WKRG

GULF SHORES – Eleven high school students were hurt after an SUV crashed into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores Tuesday, local media reports.

According to WHNT, three students were critically hurt. All 11 victims were transported to a local hospital.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” city officials told WKRG.

Officials made the call to cancel the parade as police investigate the incident.

Read more at WHNT.com

The incident in Gulf Shores comes just days after a drunk driver crashed into a crowd of people watching the Endymion parade in New Orleans Saturday. New Orleans Police say 21 people were hurt and the driver of the car was arrested.