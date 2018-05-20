89°
Report: 1 dead, 2 injured in helicopter crash in Boutte

Sunday, May 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
UPDATE: According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, one person was killed and two others were injured in the helicopter crash.
Officials said two people in the helicopter were rescued at the crash sight and brought to an area hospital with extensive injuries. A third person was originally reported missing. Their body was found underneath the aircraft.
The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be taking over the investigation into the crash.
BOUTEE, La. - Authorities say a helicopter carrying four people has crashed in south Louisiana.
  
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro told news outlets the Hughes 369 helicopter crashed about 10 miles southwest of New Orleans on Sunday morning.
  
The names of those aboard the helicopter have not been released. Molinaro says he doesn't know the extent of injuries.
  
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says the helicopter went down in a wooded area near a highway. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.
