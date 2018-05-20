89°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: 1 dead, 2 injured in helicopter crash in Boutte
UPDATE: According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, one person was killed and two others were injured in the helicopter crash.
Officials said two people in the helicopter were rescued at the crash sight and brought to an area hospital with extensive injuries. A third person was originally reported missing. Their body was found underneath the aircraft.
The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be taking over the investigation into the crash.
BOUTEE, La. - Authorities say a helicopter carrying four people has crashed in south Louisiana.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro told news outlets the Hughes 369 helicopter crashed about 10 miles southwest of New Orleans on Sunday morning.
The names of those aboard the helicopter have not been released. Molinaro says he doesn't know the extent of injuries.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says the helicopter went down in a wooded area near a highway. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews respond to reported apartment fire on Claycut Road
-
LSU athlete recently graduated from Texas school where shooting happened Friday
-
Closures on Mississippi River Bridge as road work begins Friday
-
Pointe Coupee steps up patrols following deadly crashes
-
Pointe Coupee steps up patrols following deadly crashes