Repeats before the warmth retreats

The coming days will be warm and muggy with some clouds and perhaps an isolated shower. A better chance of rain and more significant changes will come to end the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Monday will bring thermometers into the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be southerly at 5-1-0mph. Tonight, cloud cover will continue and a spotty shower is possible. Lows will stop in the mid 60s.

Up Next: A very repetitive forecast will be carried through Wednesday. Then, a slow moving cold front will move into the area from our north and push through to the Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring some showers and thunderstorms. The front will also knock down temperatures and humidity setting up very pleasant weather for Easter Weekend. Friday through Sunday will feature clear skies, no humidity, highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. You can see the full 7-Day forecast here.

The Mississippi River is still falling. The water level remains high though and pressure on the levees could result in additional seepage and boils. Land may continue to be soggy around the Angola farms and by the LSU veterinary complex with ongoing river island inundation and industrial restrictions. Levees protect highly populated areas around the river, including Baton Rouge. In Morgan City, the Atchafalaya River has remained steady around 7 to 7.5 feet. Some water may make it into buildings at the foot of Ann Street and in Berwick on the river side of the flood walls. Backwater flooding could occur in Stephensville as well.

THE EXPLANATION:

A stalled front to the north and onshore flow may allow a spotty shower to develop over the next two or three days. An overall lack of forcing should mean very little is actually able to get going. Due to a mid-level ridge and southerly surface winds, temperatures will warm above average into the low to mid 80s each afternoon through Wednesday. The pattern will begin to change on Wednesday as a slow moving trough and associated cold front at the surface approach the area. While shower chance will move into the isolated category on Wednesday, there still should not be a whole lot of action. Most of the rain will occur along the boundary on Thursday and Thursday night. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is not zero, but is quite low. Cooler and drier air will advect into the region on Friday bringing very pleasant conditions for Eastern Weekend.

--Dr. Josh

