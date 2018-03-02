Repeat offender threatens area judge

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man they say violated a protective order by threatening a judge on social media.

A judge from the 19th JDC contacted authorities to file a complaint that 27-year-old Michael Baxter was making threats. Baxter had been previously convicted for the same crime. In September, Baxter signed a protective order saying he would not threaten the judge or make any public posts. The protective order is active from September 21, 2017 to September 21, 2020.

On January 3, Baxter posted on social media that he would "shoot that judge in his face for every family torn apart." He is arrested Thursday and charged with public intimidation and relation action, and violation of protective orders.