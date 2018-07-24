Repairs proposed for downtown library, but no set timeline

BATON ROUGE - The architecture for the downtown library has proposed a solution months after a simultaneous rupture in key joints of the structure halted construction.

WHLC Architecture has proposed a solution to the problem, but an independent consulting firm hired by the city, Exponent, has countered those recommendations.

The two have gone back and forth regarding the details for nearly two weeks, and appear to be moving closer to an agreement, city officials said.

"The trick is to make sure everyone is on the same page and we agree on the best way to move forward," Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel told Baton Rouge Business Report. He adds that the Parish Attorney’s Office is "optimistic they are close to agreeing on something."

The parish attorney’s office said earlier this month it now considers the infamous downtown library debacle “litigation” and the city will no longer be making public comments about the situation.

When a final consensus regarding repairs will be reached is yet to be seen, and Gissel says he couldn't predict a definitive timeline on the process.

It's still unclear who will pay for whatever repairs are needed. Contractor Buquet & Leblanc has maintained it is not responsible – and put the issue on the backs' of designers. WHLC Architecture has not made company executives available for an interview.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has stated that the city will not cover the cost of repairs.