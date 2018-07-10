Repairs coming to nightmare railroad crossing in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS – Drivers in Livingston Parish will soon get some relief at a railroad crossing. Thanks to a Facebook post, a deteriorating crossing is going to be fixed.

Working as a locksmith, Sean Chenevert is used to loud noises.

“Our key cutting machine is even worse,” he said while he hammers on a key.

But, creating keys isn't the only loud noise he hears at work. Right outside the Hughes Safe & Lock window is the Hummel Street railroad crossing.

“It’s gotten pretty gnarly over there,” said Chenevert.

The crossing is plagued with holes and cracks. Iron rods are even showing through the cement as drivers pass by.

“We all drive work vans or motorcycles and little cars, and those potholes are just tearing stuff up,” said Chenevert.

The Denham Springs Mayor says 30,000 cars travel through the crossing daily.

“I've seen people not know and they go through and it makes a lot of noise, their cars getting drug there,” said Sheila Caruso, who frequently drives over the crossing.

But, there is good news. The City posted on Facebook Monday encouraging the community to call the Illinois railroad company and ask them to repair the crossing. It worked. One day later, the company called the Mayor and said crews will be replacing the mess.

“That is good news,” adds Caruso.

So the clinging and banging won't be coming from the road anymore, but inside the key shop up the street where it’s welcomed.

The city says the repair is set to begin August 1, shutting down the road for a couple of days.