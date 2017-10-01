Rep. Steve Scalise attends LSU football homecoming game

BATON ROUGE - After returning to work this week Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise took a trip back to Baton Rouge to attend the LSU vs Troy homecoming game Saturday night.

Scalise is an LSU alumnus who graduated in 1989. He returned to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

The Louisiana Republican voted Thursday morning and addressed his colleagues on the House floor. It was his first public appearance since the shooting.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.