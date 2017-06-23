Rep. Scalise out of ICU, remains hospitalized after shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is out of the intensive care unit at the hospital where he's been since he was shot last week.

ABC News confirmed he was out of ICU but still in the hospital. Friday, he was listed in “fair condition.”

Scalise, the House majority whip and a republican from the New Orleans area, was shot on Wednesday, June 14 by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP lawmakers. Scalise and others were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game. Scalise and three others were shot.

Hospital officials said earlier this week that "Scalise continues to make good progress" and "is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Scalise was shot in the hip, and the bullet traveled across his hip area, breaking apart and damaging many internal body parts.

"When he arrived, he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death," doctors said. In the nine days since, his condition has been improving.

The shooter, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police after shooting Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two others.

