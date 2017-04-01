Rep. Marcelle to hold press conference on alleged Council on Aging attacks

Tasha Clark-Amar

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle will hold a press conference on Monday to address the alleged attacks that have been made against the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and its Executive Director.

Marcelle announced the press conference on Saturday after reportedly receiving numerous calls of concern from constituents.

The press conference will "address the attacks and microaggressions on the agency and its director Tasha Clark-Amar," according to a press release.

At least three elected officials in East Baton Rouge Parish are calling for the Executive Director resign following a report by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The press conference will be held on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. on the steps of 222 St. Louis Street. The public is invited to attend.