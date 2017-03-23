83°
Rep. Cedric Richmond, colleagues call for assistance appeal for tornado survivors

Congressman Cedric Richmond and members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation have joined in on the appeal by Governor John Bel Edwards calling for additional disaster assistance for tornado survivors. 

Governor Edwards requested assistance for Orleans, Livingston, Ascension and St. James parishes following tornadoes that struck the area in February. However, FEMA denied that assistance.

In a letter sent to President Donald Trump, Richmond stated that the government has a responsibility to support those who need assistance.

"The federal government has a responsibility to step up and support its citizens when they are in need," said Rep. Richmond. "Hardworking people throughout Louisiana are still struggling to piece their lives back together after these devastating storms. Every available resource should be tapped to ensure that each person who suffered as a result of this disaster is made whole."

Click here to read the full letter to President Trump.

