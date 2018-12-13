Rental scooters appeared in Baton Rouge overnight, city says they weren't authorized

Photo: Adam Knapp via Twitter

BATON ROUGE - City officials say they're working to contact a private company after some of its electric scooters suddenly appeared in Baton Rouge.

Locals first spotted the motorized scooters Thursday morning around the downtown area. The mayor's office says Bird, the company that rents out the devices, seemingly dropped the scooters off overnight without first seeking approval from the city.

The mayor's chief administrative officer, Darryl Gissel, no one from Bird has reached out to city officials.

Bird Scooters just showed up on the streets of downtown ?@BirdRide? ?@BRAC_BatonRouge? pic.twitter.com/r0qSE2ZfbY — Adam Knapp (@knappad) December 13, 2018

Bird has previously set up shop in more than 100 cities worldwide, according to its website. The service requires that users download an app through which anyone can rent and "unlock" a scooter. Once the user is done, the app instructs that person to park the scooter wherever possible, so long as it doesn't block a public pathway.

Gissel says anyone who rents one of the scooters must stick to the roadways and avoid the sidewalks. However, parking the scooter is a bit more complicated. Since the city has not worked out any protocols or regulations with Bird, users are not allowed to leave the scooters on any public road or sidewalk at this time.

The city says it has been unable to track down the scooters as of Thursday evening but is working to contact the company.