83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Renovated gorilla exhibit opens 1 year after Harambe's death

1 hour 50 minutes 20 seconds ago June 08, 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08 2017 June 08, 2017 12:57 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CINCINNATI - Part of an expanded gorilla exhibit has opened at the Cincinnati Zoo, about a year after a 3-year-old boy fell into the enclosure, leading the zoo to kill an endangered gorilla named Harambe.

WXIX-TV reports the renovations started in the fall but had been in the works since before the gorilla's death.

The outdoor portion of the enclosure is now open. Work continues on a new indoor enclosure that will allow visitors to see the apes year-round.

Harambe was killed May 28, 2016, after the zoo determined he was a threat to the boy who fell into the habitat. Shortly after that, taller barriers were installed.

The zoo chose not to publicly mark the anniversary of Harambe's death, which inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days