Remington College picks up where Virginia College leaves off

BATON ROUGE - A private technical college is enticing students from the defunct Virginia College to enroll after its recent closure. Students say nearby Remington College is offering to transfer most of their credits so they can finish their certifications.

"They basically told us we would have to find somewhere else," said former Virginia College student Michael Hampton. He had enrolled in the HVAC program but transferred to Remington months ago when it was first announced Virginia College would close.

Remington College held an open house Thursday evening specifically targeting Virginia College students. More than 200 students were enrolled at Virginia College at its end.