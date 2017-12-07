44°
Remembering Pearl Harbor 76 years later

Thursday, December 07 2017
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

PEARL HARBOR- Today many will mark the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

It's been 76 years since hundreds of Japanese warplanes swooped down to attack most of the U.S. Pacific fleet anchored at the station. The attack would force the United States into WWII.

Nearly 2,400 Americans lost their lives in the attack. There were 45 Louisianians among the thousands killed.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum will commemorate the anniversary with a ceremony beginning at 11:55 a.m. That time is the exact moment when the uncoded message "Air Raid on Pearl Harbor. This is a Not Drill" was sent at 7:55 a.m.

