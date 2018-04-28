80°
Remembering Fats Domino: Funeral, concert on Jazz Fest Day 2
NEW ORLEANS - Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death - and his music - receive a special send-off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Organizers Saturday will mark the occasion with a jazz funeral as well as a special tribute performance in his honor.
Festival producer Quint Davis says there are two New Orleans musicians who "changed the music of the whole world." One was Louis Armstrong and the other was Fats Domino.
The tribute concert Saturday will feature various members of Domino's band who played with him. Special musical guests include Bonnie Raitt and Jon Batiste.
