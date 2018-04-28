80°
Remembering Fats Domino: Funeral, concert on Jazz Fest Day 2

4 hours 37 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 April 28, 2018 10:45 AM April 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Advocate
NEW ORLEANS - Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death - and his music - receive a special send-off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
  
Organizers Saturday will mark the occasion with a jazz funeral as well as a special tribute performance in his honor.
  
Festival producer Quint Davis says there are two New Orleans musicians who "changed the music of the whole world." One was Louis Armstrong and the other was Fats Domino.
  
The tribute concert Saturday will feature various members of Domino's band who played with him. Special musical guests include Bonnie Raitt and Jon Batiste.
