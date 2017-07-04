Remember the 4th of July on the False River that went viral?

NEW ROADS – As an area favorite festivity takes to the water Tuesday, we can't help but remember the time the Boat Parade on the False River made one man internet famous.

Christian Walther became a viral hit after he appeared in a news report and the graphic accompanying his interview read “patriotic expert." Walther was one of the hundreds of people who attended a recent 4th of July Boat Parade on False River but he was arguably the most memorable.

"I'm out here, I got my Budweiser in my hand, my American flag cut-off on; My boat's in the water. It's going to be a good day, tater," Walther said in the interview.

His down home-demeanor complimented by his outfit – American flag-inspired, cut-off sleeve button down shirt and aviator-style sunglasses – made him a hit.

A year after his appearance on WBRZ, GQ magazine ranked Walther and his thoughts on America as the 10th and 11th "Most American Things On the Internet." See the entire list of 50 HERE.

In 2016, Buzz Feed highlighted how Walther and the graphic were being used to show people's impromptu patriotism as they cheered on Team USA in the Olympics.

Walther owns and operates bars and restaurants.

This July 4th was the 35th year of festival-goers taking to the water on Independence Day.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz