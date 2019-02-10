Latest Weather Blog
Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for title
ATLANTA - Clemson gets its rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.
Deshaun Watson accounted for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers manhandled Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night.
Clemson (13-1) overpowered the Buckeyes (11-2) all night, shutting them out for the first time since 1993, a span of 295 games.
The Tigers held Ohio State to 208 yards to earn a spot in the title game on Jan. 9 in Tampa Bay.
Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last year in the College Football Playoff final, winning a fourth national championship in a seven-year span under coach Nick Saban.
Alabama is a seven-point favorite against Clemson in the rematch, according to gambling odds website Pregame.com.
Pregame.com founder RJ Bell says the Crimson Tide were projected to be a heavier favorite, but oddsmakers were impressed by Clemson's dominance against the Buckeyes. Bell says Alabama opened as an eight-point favorite Friday night.
