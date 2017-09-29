Remains of lost loved one identified following 2 On Your Side report

DENHAM SPRINGS - Following a 2 On Your Side report Monday, the Attorney General’s office says it’s found a positive match for remains that were unearthed during the August 2016 flood. Monday, the AG’s office says the remains of 15 people had not been identified at Plainview Cemetery, that number is now 14.

Theresa Mitchell called 2 On Your Side, desperate to positively identify her mother’s remains. She provided a detailed description of what her mother was buried in and a photo to WBRZ. Her mother was buried in 2009 wearing two unique rings shown in the photo. Her mother's remains were identified Thursday.

“Our office has been in contact with the family and informed them that a positive match for Ms. Mitchell had been made at Plainview Cemetery,” said press secretary Ruth Wisher.

Wisher tells WBRZ the photo was helpful, along with "numerous analytical factors."

Theresa Mitchell says she’s very thankful and is hopeful her mother’s remains will be reinterred next week.

With regard to the additional work that is ongoing at Plainview Cemetery, the AG's office says it will continue to work with Livingston Parish and contractors to repair vaults and headstones.

"To ensure that all identifications are properly made and all reinterments are accomplished in a respectful manner, we continue to work diligently," said Wisher in a statement provided to WBRZ.