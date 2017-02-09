52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Remains found near construction site not human

3 hours 42 minutes 8 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 6:40 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Crime scene and the coroner were called to the discovery of remains near the old Baton Rouge City Dock Thursday evening. Accoridng to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, the remains are not human. They are from an animal. 

The discovery was made just before 5 p.m. at a construction site along the river. Crews are building a development on the pier.

Check back for updates.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days