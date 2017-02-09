Remains found near construction site not human

BATON ROUGE – Crime scene and the coroner were called to the discovery of remains near the old Baton Rouge City Dock Thursday evening. Accoridng to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, the remains are not human. They are from an animal.

The discovery was made just before 5 p.m. at a construction site along the river. Crews are building a development on the pier.

