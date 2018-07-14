Remains found in burning car identified

92°
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Human remains found in the trunk of a burning car in Shreveport in late January have been identified.
  
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, in a news release Saturday, says the victim is 26-year-old Lorenzo White, of Shreveport.
  
The car was reported to firefighters Jan. 31 in an alley in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. After firefighters extinguished the blaze they discovered the remains.
  
The state of the body necessitated DNA comparison by the Northwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory.
  
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
